A Searsmont woman who had been missing since Tuesday was found Saturday in Lewiston and is safe, Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said.
Jacqueline Reed, 29, of Morrow Road had last been seen on Center Street in Auburn on Tuesday night, and state police asked the public for help in locating her on Saturday.
