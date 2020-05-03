Wednesday afternoon, on what would have been a perfect day for a game, six senior student-athletes from Cheverus High School made it official.

That while their spring sports season may have been cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and response, their athletic careers will continue at the next level.

In a unique, remote National Letter of Intent signing via ZOOM, Cheverus athletic director Amy Ashley directed a ceremony which saw each athlete get an opportunity to thank their families, coaches and teammates and announce which college they’ll attend.

“The virtual setting doesn’t diminish what this ceremony represents,” said Ashley.

“We congratulate the six special young men and women who will continue their career at the next level. The past four years, these six have represented themselves, their families and Cheverus High School in such a positive way. We’re so proud of each and every one of you.”

Emma Gallant, a Windham resident, who has been a track and soccer star for four years, will compete in indoor and outdoor track at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Gallant, a multiple-time Forecaster Athlete of the Year, was a goal-scoring machine in soccer and sprinting champion in track. She’ll next be heard from competing in the Ivy League.

Jack Martin, a Falmouth resident, who has helped Cheverus’ boys’ swim team remain the gold standard in Class A, will next swim at Manhattan College in the Bronx.

At the Class A state meet in February, Martin won the 200 individual medley and was part of a champion 400 freestyle relay team. He also came in third in the butterfly and was part of a runner-up 200 medley relay squad.

Tim O’Brien, a Gorham resident, will continue playing football next year at Dean College in Franklin, Massachusetts.

O’Brien was a top lineman for the Stags, playing offense and defense for a playoff qualifying squad.

Nate Rogers, who also lives in Falmouth, will achieve his dream of playing college baseball at St. Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont next year.

Rogers spent his freshman and sophomore years at Falmouth High School, then came to Cheverus as a junior.

Erin Schnupp, a Gorham resident, is a top-notch rifle shooter and will compete in that sport next year at the University of Akron in Ohio.

Schnupp began high school at the erstwhile Maine Girls’ Academy, then came to Cheverus as a junior.

Caroline Taylor, a Biddeford resident, has helped Cheverus’ softball program return to competitiveness and she’ll play softball next year at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Taylor, an outfielder, was a second-team league all-star in 2019.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

