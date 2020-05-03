BIDDEFORD — La Kermesse Franco-Americaine Festival won’t be happening this summer. But organizers say they’re poised for a big celebration in 2021.

Members of the La Kermesse Board of Directors made the announcement on Sunday morning and issued a statement.

“It is with the greatest regret that the board of the La Kermesse Franco-American Festival have to announce our event will be postponed until June 2021,” the statement said. “We had been planning it right up until Gov. Janet Mills announcement that the State of Maine would reopen in four phases. With our Festival scheduled during the third weekend in June, this timeline will not allow us the proper social distancing within our Festival boundaries at St. Louis Field in Biddeford.”

“In these unprecedented times, we join the many other fairs and festivals throughout the state that are postponing events until Summer 2021,” the board further stated. “We are now planning on our event for June 24-27th, 2021. We had many amazing acts lined up for this year we plan on rescheduling to have come next year including the Aerosmith cover band … so, count on rocking with us in 2021.”

This year’s event would have been the 38th La Kermesse Festival.

