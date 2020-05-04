Kaitlin Halle , grade 11, was mistakently left off the Old Orchard Beach Honor Roll. Kaitlin made the Highest Honor Roll.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to U.S. stadiums
-
Local & State
Maine man dies after kayak capsizes, wardens say
-
The Forecaster
Northern Meetings: May 7-14
-
The Forecaster
Falmouth Police Beat: April 24-30
-
Like A Boss
Like a Boss Now: One-on-one with Dr. Edison Liu, President of The Jackson Laboratory