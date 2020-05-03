ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Joan Arline Farrington, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior April 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Portland Dec. 2, 1934 to Harold and Ethel (Alchorn) Ellis. Joan graduated in 1952 from Deering High School in Portland. On July 9, 1955 she married the love of her life, Richard James Farrington, and they shared 63 wonderful years together.After raising their three daughters, she worked for several insurance companies, retiring from Commercial Union in 1994. After retiring, they sold their home in North Yarmouth and traveled the country for four years in their travel trailer before settling in Zephyrhills, Fla. where they enjoyed their golden years with many friends. She was an active member of several Congregational Churches in Maine and of Zephyr Christian Church (ZCC) in Zephyrhills Fla. She participated in the Women’s Group of ZCC and Tippecanoe Village Tops group. Joan enjoyed dancing and was active in line dancing classes and square dance clubs. Joan was a devoted mother and led Girl Scout troops and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She also enjoyed sewing, crafts, cooking, camping, traveling and the many cookouts at lakes and beaches.Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Richard J. Farrington; a sister, Jacqueline and husband Reynold Pellerin. She is survived by three daughters, Sharon and husband Paul Hammersten of Harwich, Mass., Laura and husband David Burchill of Windham, and Diane and husband Jeffrey Brackett of Litchfield. Joan is also survived by four grandchildren, Sarah and husband Jeremy Millett, Tracy and husband Jake Guenette, Christopher Burchill, Stefanie and husband Nick Terry; great-grandsons, Bradley Millett and Robert Guenette; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend of many years, June Stewart.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Joan’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s memory may be made to Beacon Hospice.

