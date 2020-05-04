Titus Abbott & Jim Lyden

Available online Thursday through May 20, free, $5 suggested donation. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

Portland Conservatory of Music’s Noonday Concert series continues with a virtual performance from saxophonist and pianist Titus Abbott who will be accompanied by Jim Lyden on standup bass. Titus, originally from Canada, has been teaching sax and clarinet for more than 25 years, and since arriving in Maine in 2002, has led several groups and collaborations. Portland-born Lyden has been at it for more than 45 years, taking on the genres of blues, rock, funk and jazz, and plays with Portland Jazz Orchestra, The East Enders, River City Jazz and several other local acts.

Samuel James

8 p.m. Friday. portlandhouseofmusic.com

The Portland House of Music Locked Down with [P]Home streaming series continues with an evening of roots and blues tunes from Portland musician Samuel James. James has released six full-length albums and has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, as well as in Canada, Russia and Turkey. His songwriting and musicianship are both first-rate.

Jennifer Porter with Dana Packard

1 p.m. Tuesday, May 12. Via Maine Public Zoom, pre-register at mainepublic.org

Maine Public’s Tiny Screen Concert series continues with a performance by singer Jennifer Porter, who will be on piano, accompanied by her husband, Dana Packard, on Cajón, from their home in Buxton. Porter is an award-winning musician, actor and screenwriter and has sung with several classical and jazz orchestras including the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra. Her 2018 album “These Years” has received airplay all over the U.S. and in Europe.

