PORTLAND — Portland Public Schools has added a new meal distribution site during remote learning at Bayside Anchor on East Oxford Street.

Meals will be offered there weekdays from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Meals at the school district’s other sites are available from 10 a.m to noon, when both breakfast and lunch can be picked up. Other food distribution sites are Deering High School, East End Community School, King Middle School, Lyman Moore Middle School, Peaks Island Elementary School, Portland High School, Presumpscot Elementary School, Riverton Elementary School, Rowe Elementary School and Reiche Community School.

For more information, contact Food Service Director Jane McLucas at [email protected] or 207-874-8231.

