LOS ANGELES — Celebrities including Daniel Radcliffe, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning will take part in chapter-by-chapter readings of J.K. Rowling’s first “Harry Potter” book.
Rowling’s Wizarding World announced Tuesday on Twitter that all 17 chapters of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be read in a series of free videos and audio recordings. The readings of the beloved fantasy story is part of the Harry Potter at Home series.
Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one.
And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome
https://t.co/w9K77akbou pic.twitter.com/Q03PmjeD5d
— Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) May 5, 2020
Stephen Fry, Claudia Kim, Noma Dumezweni and Eddie Redmayne are expected to narrate chapters.
Radcliffe, who starred as Harry Potter in the films, kicked off the series. He read the first chapter “The Boy Who Lived,” which is posted on harrypotterathome.com.
Other videos will be posted weekly on the website. Audio-only versions will be available for free on Spotify.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Anti-vaccination leaders seize on coronavirus to push resistance to inoculation
-
Times Record
Bath library builds archive documenting pandemic
-
Nation & World
Ousted vaccine official says he was demoted for prioritizing ‘science and safety’ over politics
-
Times Record
For now, Great State of Maine Air Show still in works for August
-
Business
Virus threatens future of already-struggling transportation systems
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.