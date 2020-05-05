Westbrook police are asking the public for help locating a missing 29-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her job in South Portland three days ago.

Kyndra Hopkins, of Westbrook, was last seen about 7 a.m. leaving the South Portland Hannaford near the Maine Mall.

She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has either short brown or bleached blond hair and blue eyes. Hopkins might be driving a white Toyota Prius with license plate number 2697WK.

Anyone who has information about Hopkins or her whereabouts should call Westbrook police at 854-0644.

