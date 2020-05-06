I am writing my first letter to the editor to respectfully disagree with John Balentine’s blatant errors in his most recent column, “Lockdown madness must end May 1” (April 23).

Politics aside, as COVID-19 is a novel virus, which means that no one has immunity, there is no herd immunity established yet.

We are learning more about the virus daily. We are also learning more about our President Trump daily. What has been confirmed by the CDC is that COVID-19 essentially started due to “trafficked bat meat” in China and has now become a global concern.

Rather than cowering in fear there are essential workers, working. We as humans have evolved beyond our basic brain-stem brain.

We all need to start acting like it.

Sara Gooch

Cape Elizabeth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: