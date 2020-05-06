‘Best new home’ on Peaks Island

Going green

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is converting all of the lighting in its office area, ReStore, tenant space, exterior and parking lot lights to energy efficient LED lighting at at 659 Warren Ave. in Portland. Upon completion, a total of 548 old light fixtures will have been replaced with 212 fixtures. The new lighting system should save Habitat an estimated $10,900 in electrical bills every year.

Recognition

Reconnect, a company based in Cumberland that is dedicated to making the criminal justice system more equitable and just, is a finalist in the social justice category by Fast Company. The Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards honors businesses, policies, projects and concepts that are committed to flattening the curve when it comes to the climate crisis, social injustice or economic inequality.

Ducks Unlimited recently announced Pine Tree State Chapter in Portland has been named a President’s Elite chapter, raising between $100,000 and $249,999.

“These fundraising events are the backbone of DU’s habitat conservation efforts and the volunteers who make up these chapters are the force making a difference for North American waterfowl populations,” President Rogers Hoyt Jr. said. “It takes a great deal of effort to achieve these levels and these chapters deserve to be congratulated by every person who enjoys the outdoors.

The Highlands in Topsham, Preble Street in Portland, the Maine Correctional Center in Windham and Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset are just five of more than 20 hospitals, jails, residences, shelters and other organizations that have received fabric surgical masks thanks to a sewing group from the Parish of the Holy Eucharist, which includes Holy Martyrs Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; and St. Jude Church, Freeport.

Giving back

Full Plates Full Potential announced the Harold Alfond Foundation and Central Maine Power have each donated $100,000 to the emergency fund the organization established for COVID-19 responses. The fund was created to ensure children have access to nutritious meals after schools had closed due to the pandemic.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has launched Local Helping Local in response to the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. During May, nonprofits in Cumberland and York counties will benefit from Non-Profit A Day in the Month of May. Visitors to the Credit Union’s Facebook page can submit the name of an organization; the credit union will select one at random each day that will receive a $100 contribution.

U.S. Cellular has donated $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Maine COVID-19 Relief Fund. The donation is part of a national $325,000 donation.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham recently elected Lindsey Lombardo of Yarmouth to its Board of Directors. Lombardo is the Norway Savings Bank, Freeport, branch manager.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty announced Amy Farrell has joined the Portland team to represent the Casco Bay Islands. Farrell also owns Great Diamond Rentals, a vacation home rental company on the island.

Matt Ridgway has been named assistant general manager of the Chebeague Transportation Company, effective May 1. Ridgway joined the company in 2013 as a captain after moving with his family to Chebeague Island. In 2019, he was promoted to marine operations manager. Last year, Ridgway oversaw construction of the company’s new ferry, the Independence, built at Washburn & Doughty Associates in East Boothbay.

In appreciation

