The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance announced finalists for the Maine Literary Awards on Thursday. This year, the awards will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. May 28 on Zoom.

The alliance received more than 150 books and 135 short works, said executive director Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

The finalists are:

Book Award for Crime Fiction: Gerry Boyle, “Random Act”; Katherine Hall Page, “The Body in the Wake”; Joseph Souza, “Pray for the Girl”

Book Award for Fiction: John Bragg, “Exit 8”; Anne Elliott, “The Artstars”; Jason Brown, “A Faithful but Melancholy Account of Several Barbarities Lately Committed”

Book Award for Nonfiction: Cynthia Anderson, “Home Now”; Jane Brox, “Silence”; Mira Ptacin, “The In-Betweens”

Book Award for Memoir: Elissa Altman, “Motherland”; Jaed Coffin, “Roughhouse Friday”; Maureen Stanton, “Body Leaping Backward”

Book Award for Poetry: Kristen Case, “Principles of Economics”; Michelle Lewis, “Animul/Flame”; Dawn Potter, “Chestnut Ridge”

John N. Cole Award for Maine Nonfiction: Sandra Dinsmore, “More by Eye Than by Measure”; Russie Lane, “Snow Angels on the Moon”; Michael Norton, “Chasing Maine’s Second”

Book Award for Young People’s Literature: Katie Coppens, “The Acadia Files”; Fran Hodgkins, “Hex: The Apprentice”; Arisa White, “Biddy Mason Speaks Up”

Book Award for Children’s: Charlotte Agell, “Maybe Tomorrow?”; Ryan T. Higgins, “Bruce’s Big Storm”; Jean Flahive and Donald Soctomah, “The Canoe Maker”

Book Award for Speculative Fiction: No finalists.

Book Award for Excellence in Publishing: Scott T. Hanson, “Restoring Your Historic House” (Tilbury House); Kenji C. Liu, “Monsters I Have Been” (Alice James); Alan Silken and Cory Silken, “Setting Sail in America” (Seapoint Books)

Book Award for Anthology: Shannon Butler, “All Is Calm”; The Telling Room, “Speak Up”; Martha White, ed., E.B. White, “On Democracy”

Drama Award: Linda Britt, Suzanne d’Corsey, and Justine Wiesinger

Short Works Competition in Fiction: Anne Elliott, Claire Guyton, and Rebecca Turkewitz

Short Works Competition in Nonfiction: Gaye Brown, and Jennifer Lunden

Short Works Competition in Poetry: Michelle Menting, Jefferson Navicky, and Martin Steingesser

Youth Competition in Fiction: Catherine Morrissette

Youth Competition in Nonfiction: Israel Beaulieu, Gabby Bekoka, and Pearl Benjamin

Youth Competition in Poetry: Myah Garrison, Sara Jawad, and Lulu Rasor

To participate in the livestream, people must register in advance. For information, visit mainewriters.org.

Comments are not available on this story.

Related Stories
Latest Articles