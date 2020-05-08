Residents and businesses are collaborating to help celebrate the Kennebunk High School class of 2020 as the community sends the graduates off into a world roiled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are hoping to make the Kennebunk High School class of 2020 remember their graduation for all the good that came out of COVID-19 – when the community came together to find creative ways to celebrate the kids and their accomplishments – rather than the many ways coronavirus ruined their graduation and all that traditionally comes with that,” said Laura Snyder Smith, a class of 2020 parent and events and marketing manager for the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

Because the community can no longer celebrate its high school seniors with traditional festivities, there are some new ways to safely honor them. Snyder Smith is working with advisors as the liaison between the class and the business community.

How can residents and businesses get involved?

The Chamber of Commerce and local residents have developed some ideas.

• Community members: “Adopt a Senior” and surprise them at their home by decorating their lawn, making them a sign, leaving a gift card/flowers or a graduation card, or somehow else creatively celebrating their big milestone on graduation weekend, June 6-7; anything to put a smile on their face during this time to let them know they are loved and that the community is proud of them. Please note town bylaws prohibit balloons.

• Businesses: “Adopt a Senior” and showcase that student in Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel shops, restaurants and offices where the community can see them. Kennebunk High School parent volunteers will deliver a paper copy the week of June 1 and provide a digital copy to showcase the display on social media.

• Businesses can also make a short video of cheering on the KHS class of 2020. Each clip will become part of a larger collage video set to music to be posted online for our community to enjoy. Send videos (10-15 seconds, no music) to class of 2020 adviser Susan Thombs at [email protected]

“Erin and I are thankful to our local businesses, community members, and RSU families for showing their support for our high school seniors,” said Thombs, who is class of 2020 advisor, along with Erin Shanahan.

For more information, call the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce at 967-0857 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous