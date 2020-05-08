John A. Ellsworth, 93, of Kennebunk, died after a brief battle with cancer on May 5, 2020. He was in the loving care of his family.

John, the son of Roydon and Lillian, was born Aug. 30, 1926 in Salem, Maine. He graduated from Stanley High School in Kingfield, Maine, in 1944. He loved school and sports, especially baseball.

John served as a sergeant in the Army Air Forces in World War II at Orly Field Army Air Base in France, as well as a short duty in Germany guarding German prisoners of war at Dachau.

John worked at the Goodall Sanford Mill from the fall 1946 to July 1947. He attended Springfield College in Massachusetts, but transferred to Gorham State Teacher’s College in Maine after marrying Barbara Welch in 1948. John met Barbara at Kennebunk Baptist Church after returning from the service in 1946.

John began his teaching career in 1952 on Deer Isle at the high school in Stonington. He also coached baseball there. He taught and coached (in his earlier years) in the Kennebunk school system from 1953 until he retired in 1987. After retirement, he continued to work in Kennebunk for six or seven years, supporting gifted math students.

For John, faith and family were of utmost importance in his life. He taught adult Sunday School for several years at Wells Branch Baptist Church. John loved spending time with his family, while enjoying the beauty and many outdoor activities Maine has to offer.

John was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Barbara, and sister, Mary Preston. He is lovingly remembered by his three children, Michael (wife, Karen), Jayne R. Harris (husband, Jeffrey) and Brenda Ellsworth-Bylow (husband, Gary Bylow); two grandchildren, Zackary Ruel (wife, Tonya) and Gavin Snapp; and two great grandchildren, Chrysanthemum Hazel and Violet Rose Ruel.

John’s family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at New England Cancer Specialists in Kennebunk. Additionally, many thanks to Hospice of Southern Maine for the wonderful care they provided John and the emotional support they extended to his family.

Services will be private due to precautions taken during this time.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to: Kennebunk Baptist Church, P.O. Box 396, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, www.bibbermemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »