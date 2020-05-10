BATH — Loved ones of residents at Winship Green Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Bath paraded past the center Friday afternoon so residents could visit from a distance.
The center has been closed to visitors since early March in an effort to protect residents from COVID-19.
“I think everyone needed this,” said Carl Chadwick, administrator at Winship Green. “We organized this parade as a tribute to our residents and staff. It has been hard, and it’s getting harder, but [COVID-19] is not going away anytime soon.”
