Liz Wyman, executive director of the Plant Memorial Home in Bath, waves to Winship Green residents and staff Friday afternoon. “We’re in this together,” she called while parading past. “We can do this.” Kathleen O’Brien / The Times Record

BATH — Loved ones of residents at Winship Green Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Bath paraded past the center Friday afternoon so residents could visit from a distance.

The center has been closed to visitors since early March in an effort to protect residents from COVID-19.

“I think everyone needed this,” said Carl Chadwick, administrator at Winship Green. “We organized this parade as a tribute to our residents and staff. It has been hard, and it’s getting harder, but [COVID-19] is not going away anytime soon.”

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
bath maine, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles