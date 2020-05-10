BRUNSWICK — Brunswick police recovered a body from Maquoit Bay Conservation Lands Friday morning. The person has been identified as Wes Thames, 61, of Topsham.

His death is not considered suspicious.

Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle off Bunganuc Road at 8:42 p.m. Thursday, “describing circumstances that caused us to fear for the safety of the occupant,” Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

Police began the search Thursday night and the search resumed Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. with Marine Patrol. Thames was found by airboat at 9:51 a.m.

Thames was reported missing around 7:30 p.m., Topsham police Lt. Fred Dunn said. His wife said she saw him Thursday morning but he did not come home that evening and his boss said he never showed up for work.

Thames was vice president of construction for Priority Real Estate Group, where he had worked since 2008. Before that he was the director of the Topsham Public Works Department. According to his biography from Priority Real Estate, he enjoyed “all outdoor activities,” especially winter mountaineering and fly fishing.

Thames, whose daughter was crowned Miss Maine in 2014, also served as executive director of the Miss Maine Scholarship Program until recently, the organization said in a post on social media.

“He was a kind and a generous man with a quick wit and a drawl that just made you feel a little southern yourself,” Miss Maine Scholarship officials wrote. “He loved his family fiercely, and love his work, his clients and lifting heavy things at CrossFit. He was an outdoorsman and a sportsman in the truest sense of the words. The Miss Maine Scholarship Program will never be the same without him.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: