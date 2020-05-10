Power has been restored to thousands of Mainers after a spring storm knocked it out Saturday night.

Central Maine Power on Sunday morning reported only about 21 customers without service, as opposed to more than 10,000 at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, there were only a handful of scattered outages among CMP customers in Franklin, Lincoln, Oxford and Piscataquis counties.

Emera Maine, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported 889 customers without power, most of them in Presque Isle.

The spring storm dropped a surprise May snow, but also brought heavy winds that brought down branches and lines across the state. Gusts as high as 50 mph had been forecast to sweep across portions of the state.

