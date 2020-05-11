Arthur J. Gilblair, 89, formerly of Kennebunk, passed away in Medway, Massachusetts, on May 7, 2020. He was born April 3, 1931 in Skowhegan to Arthur W. and Annie M. (Patrick) Gilblair. He attended Biddeford and Kennebunk schools.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stephen Gilblair; son, Joseph P. Gilblair; and granddaughter, Jessica Ann Wheeler. He is survived by his daughters, Carol B. Roy and her husband Normand of Saco, Joanne Wheeler Fishman of Kennebunk, and Sarah E. Marocchini and her husband Marco of Waterboro; son, Benjamin W. Gilblair of Sanford; granddaughters, April C. Robinson and her husband Timothy of Biddeford, Elizabeth Gilblair of Sanford, and Madalynn Marocchini of Waterboro; grandson, Matthew Roy and his wife Dané of Saco; great-grandchildren, Lacey, Lucas, Alexander, Anthony, and Lydia; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There are no services planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur’s name to the Jessica Ann Wheeler Scholarship Fund, c/o Kennebunk High School, 89 Fletcher St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Arthur’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME. www.bibbermemorial.com.

