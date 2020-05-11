Explore Maine Safely with Maine Trail Finder

Noon Thursday. Via Zoom, registration required. nrcm.org

Natural Resources Council of Maine, along with Maine Trail Finder and the Royal River Conservation Trust, invites you to learn about your options for getting outdoors safely and finding some off-the-beaten-path Maine trails to explore. During the presentation, you’ll hear from three local experts and learn how to navigate the Maine Trail Finder, a cornucopia packed with descriptions of a thousand nonmotorized trails in Maine.

Solo Together: A Virtual Un-Gala

5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, free, donations greatly appreciated. portlandsymphony.org/event/solo-together

Portland Symphony Orchestra invites you to a virtual soiree that will feature an online auction, commentary from Music Director Eckart Preu and Executive Director Carolyn Nishon, and performances from PSO musicians Charles Dimmick (concertmaster/violin), Sasha Callahan (violin), Leo Eguchi (cello), Greg Simonds (percussion) and Lauren Winter (horn). PSO’s fundraising wine dinner was canceled, so proceeds from this event will support their programs that enrich the lives of more than 100,000 kids and adults every season. Raise the bar by ordering local takeout and beverages and putting on your finest threads. And remember, life without PSO would b flat.

Like a Boss: One on One Live with Michael Bourque

1 p.m. Friday. Via Zoom. pressherald.com/like-a-boss

The Press Herald Like A Boss Now live webinar interview series continues on Friday afternoon with a chat between Press Herald CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto and Michael Bourque, president and CEO of The Memic Group. Bourque is a University of Maine graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Before joining Memic, he was an editor for a trade association in Washington, D.C., and is an award-winning journalist who worked for daily newspapers in Maine and Alaska. This promises to be a scintillating conversation.

Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth present ‘Bear’

8 p.m. Friday, $20 suggested donation. dancehallkittery.org

The Dance Hall in Kittery presents a virtual performance from dancers Jessica Smith and Chelsea Ainsworth, who have been quarantined together in upstate New York for the past two months. The show, called “Bear,” explores experiences or memories that some humans have buried, and it follows an individual and her ability to accept and confront these challenges.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: