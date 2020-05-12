Creative Portland distributed $500 grants to 62 artists through the Portland Artists Relief Fund, which was established to help Portland-area artists recover wages lost to the coronavirus.

Applicants included performing artists, visual artists, writers, teachers and others. The review committee consisted of Kate Anker (Running with Scissors), Allen Baldwin (Storyboard, Damnationland), Peter Mclaughlin (Space), Dinah Minot (Creative Portland) and Daniel Minter (Black Artists Forum, Indigo Arts Alliance).

In Deer Isle, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts announced it has paid $134,000 in lost wages to nearly 90 artists who were scheduled to teach at Haystack this year.

The money was part of an anonymous $1 million gift to craft schools across the country, including Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Tennessee, Penland School of Craft in North Carolina, Peters Valley School of Craft in New Jersey, and Pilchuck Glass School in Washington.

In all, the gift replaced lost wages for more than 550 teaching artists across the country, said Paul Sacaridiz, Haystack’s executive director.

