Creative Portland distributed $500 grants to 62 artists through the Portland Artists Relief Fund, which was established to help Portland-area artists recover wages lost to the coronavirus.
Applicants included performing artists, visual artists, writers, teachers and others. The review committee consisted of Kate Anker (Running with Scissors), Allen Baldwin (Storyboard, Damnationland), Peter Mclaughlin (Space), Dinah Minot (Creative Portland) and Daniel Minter (Black Artists Forum, Indigo Arts Alliance).
In Deer Isle, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts announced it has paid $134,000 in lost wages to nearly 90 artists who were scheduled to teach at Haystack this year.
The money was part of an anonymous $1 million gift to craft schools across the country, including Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Tennessee, Penland School of Craft in North Carolina, Peters Valley School of Craft in New Jersey, and Pilchuck Glass School in Washington.
In all, the gift replaced lost wages for more than 550 teaching artists across the country, said Paul Sacaridiz, Haystack’s executive director.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Creative Portland, Haystack distribute money to artists
-
South Portland Sentry
Window on the Past
-
Nation & World
Hospitals turn to online matchmakers to swap supplies
-
Business
Wex sued in UK court for canceling $1.7 billion acquisition
-
Sports
Pandemic could change landscape of minor league sports
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.