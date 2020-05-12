The Sam L. Cohen Foundation has committed $1 million this year to support nonprofits that are responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Sam L. Cohen Foundation board and staff are honored to support the tremendous work of our nonprofit partners in Cumberland and York counties as they provide emergency services such as food, shelter, health and mental health services, and financial assistance to our most vulnerable citizens. We are grateful for their leadership and dedicated service, especially considering the challenging conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jeffrey Nathanson, president of the board of the foundation, said in a Tuesday press release.

The Portland-based foundation has already distributed $520,000 in emergency grants to 31 nonprofits and community relief funds. The foundation also made direct grants of $2,500 to $5,000 to smaller community-based organizations to ensure continuity of programming. A full list of grantees is available on the foundation’s website.

The remaining funds will be allocated toward a fall grant cycle. More information about the criteria for those grants can also be found at samlcohenfoundation.org.

“As the community works together to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, we will continue to look for ways to help respond to the evolving needs,” said John Shoos, executive director of the foundation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: