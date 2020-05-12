The city of Portland has put together a proposed plan that includes temporary downtown street closures and permitting changes to assist the city’s small business community as it looks to safely reopen restaurants, retail establishments and other commercial activity.

The proposal includes allowing restaurants and retail businesses to expand onto public and private property for restaurant seating or to sell retail merchandise in areas not typically permitted for business activity, such as six downtown streets that will be temporarily closed, sidewalks, parking lots, plazas and park areas.

In all cases, the configurations must meet six-foot social distancing requirements, the city said. Its permitting and inspections department will work with businesses to allow those with valid outdoor dining permits to expand their operations, assist other businesses with obtaining new or renewed outdoor dining permits for these new spaces, or work on park proposals.

“We worked quickly across several departments to put together a proposal that would give our small business community a number of useful tools to assist them as they seek to reopen or expand their operations in accordance with the State’s guidance for a June 1 opening,” said City Manager Jon Jennings. “This a pilot program with a number of temporary policy changes that, if approved, we hope will help businesses as they seek to begin safely serving patrons again.”

The closures would begin June 1 if approved by the state, Portland Economic Development Committee and Portland City Council.

