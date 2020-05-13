Eleanor Webber Merriman with her daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandchild. Eleanor Merriman, married to Charles Merriman of West Harpswell, was born in 1824, the daughter of Phineas Webber and Lydia Beals.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
SAD 15 cuts $380,000 in spending in final budget proposal
-
Sports
MLB avoids talk of salaries and compensation in first negotiating session with players
-
Sports
MLB’s labor squabbles – mostly about money – should get no sympathy from fans
-
The Forecaster
Food for the Soul: Bath’s Neighborhood Cafe marks 10 years serving meals
-
Business
U.S. meat plants are changing, signaling end of 99-cent chicken