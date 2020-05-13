Eleanor Webber Merriman with her daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandchild. Eleanor Merriman, married to Charles Merriman of West Harpswell, was born in 1824, the daughter of Phineas Webber and Lydia Beals.

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

