MANCHESTER, N.H. – Sr. Michelle Doyon (Sr. Denise-Francoise), 79, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Manchester, N.H. died May 10, 2020.She was born in Saco on Feb. 6, 1941 to Lucien and Simone Anita (Morin) Doyon. She served in the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for over 58 years.Sr. Michelle taught in elementary schools in Massachusetts and Maine for 18 years. She then pursued a nursing degree and later provided service to the sick and elderly in health centers in Methuen, Mass. and Biddeford and Kennebunk. She also served on the staff at Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford. She was greatly appreciated for her compassionate service to anyone in need.The family includes a sister, Denise Doyon; several cousins and a dear friend, Dr. Sarah Moore.A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private burial is at the Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson, N.H. Lambert Funeral Home and Crematory, Manchester, N.H. is assisting with arrangements. To leave message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made thePresentation of Mary Retirement Fund495 Mammoth Rd.Manchester, NH 03104or to theMarie Joseph Spiritual Center10 Evans Rd.,Biddeford, ME 04005

