Reverse gratitude

Hires, promotions, appointments

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution recently promoted several employees, including Denise McIntyre, who has been promoted to vice president at the Scarborough branch, and Amy Sanphy, who was promoted to customer relationship associate at the Westbrook branch.

George Carr, of Yarmouth, a vice president at R. M. Davis wealth management firm, has passed the certified financial planner exam. The certification is considered the standard of excellence for competent and ethical personal financial planning.

75 State Street, a nonprofit senior independent and assisted-living community operating since 1854 and located in downtown Portland, has announced Mark Googins, a partner at Verrill Dana, and Megan Walton, chief executive officer, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, are new members of the board of trustees.

Showing support for schools

The Yarmouth School District has received a $60,000 grant from the EPA to help replace three older school buses with newer buses or engines that emit less diesel exhaust.

North Yarmouth Academy announced a gift of $100,000 to support need-based student financial aid, the second gift in as many years from an anonymous family.

Allagash Brewing Company and Full Plates Full Potential announced a $7,146 grant to support Portland Public School Nutrition Program’s meal service during school closure due to COVID-19. The grant will support and create more meal access for students at all 10 meal distribution sites in the district.

Granted

Maine organizations that support animal welfare have been awarded $110,000 in grants as part of the Maine Community Foundation’s COVID-19 crisis response, including the following local organizations: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, $10,000; Center for Wildlife Health Research, Freeport, $3,000; and Homeless Animal Rescue Team of Maine, Cumberland, $1,000.

The funds will be used to meet an increased demand for pet food and supplies, increased surrenders and need for sheltering due to the virus, as well as an uptick in financial support needed for medical needs.

The Cumberland County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $101,802 in grants to 16 nonprofits. Recipients include:

Avesta Housing Development Corporation, to promote housing stabilization for formerly homeless residents;

In Her Presence, to prevent loneliness in Maine’s elder immigrant and refugee women;

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, for a program to reduce food waste, increase pre-prepped fresh produce and reduce the purchase of canned goods.

Catholic Charities Maine has received a Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund grant from United Way of Greater Portland to support its Relief & Hope Emergency Services program.

United Way of Greater Portland has awarded $259,073 in a second round of grants from the Greater Portland COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to 25 local nonprofits, schools and faith-based groups, including Cultivating Community in Portland; Falmouth Food Pantry; Full Plates Full Potential, which serves students statewide; Maine Access Immigrant Network; South Portland Food Cupboard; St. Vincent Soup Kitchen in Portland; and Through These Doors, which helps end domestic violence.

The Sadie and Harry Davis Foundation has awarded Full Plates Full Potential $10,000 for the statewide meal program and Freeport Community Services $10,000 for lost revenue.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: