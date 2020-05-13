WESTBROOK — Westbrook High School’s 2020 graduation ceremony, starting with a motorcade through the city, will take place June 6 at Rock Row.

Plans call for the 180 graduates and their families to drive in a parade to Rock Row, the mixed use development under construction on Main Street. There, a pre-recorded ceremony, including the traditional speeches and graduate walk, will be projected on a large screen, followed by fireworks. The attendees will watch, drive-in theater style, from their cars.

“We will have a ‘walk across the stage’ at the high school auditorium with a photo op with me on June 1. We always take pictures at Class Night but this year we are adding the traditional walk. This will be recorded and broadcast on graduation night,” Superintendent Peter Lancia said.

School officials have been working since March to plan a commencement ceremony that would abide by social distancing rules and gathering restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic but still celebrate the graduates’ rite of passage.

“I think we are doing a lot. Each of those three components is kind of unique and special to this class, and together it’s going to be a first-class production and a fitting way to honor the class of 2020,” high school co-principal Jeff Guerette said.

Westbrook’s Project Graduation co-advisor Jodie Griffith said she “can’t think of a better way to celebrate out seniors.”

“Being a parent of a senior and watching some of these students grow up through the years, it’s really been a challenging situation to sit back and watch them miss out on what should be some of their best days,” said Griffith, the mother of Benjamin Griffith.



“They’ve put a lot of thought into pulling off a spectacular event that students will hold close to their heart for years to come,” she said.

Graduates also will be recognized with banners that will be displayed around the city starting early next week, which will line the motorcade route along William Clarke Drive to Rock Row.

Each two-sided banner will have the names and photos of two seniors. They were paid for by donations from the community and Westbrook-based Idexx Laboratories and made by Full Court Press in the city, who also donated lawn signs to graduates in April. The city’s Public Works department will install the banners.

