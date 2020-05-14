KENNEBUNK – Town hall will reopen to customers on Wednesday, May 20 and those who have business to conduct will see a few operational changes.

Those doing business at the town hall are to enter the building through the town hall auditorium, same as election days. Those who need to use the elevator enter through the side door, as usual. Those entering will be expected to wear face coverings.

Town Manager Mike Pardue, in an update to the Select Board May 12, said there will be signs to direct people to their destination.

Beach passes will be available starting June 1.

Pardue asked customers to have patience – there are about 5,000 motor vehicle registrations to process, he estimated.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The town hall will be closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch and an opportunity to sanitize and disinfect work stations and public access areas.

Kennebunk Town Hall has been closed to the public, as have most municipal buildings around York County, since the federal and state emergency declarations were made earlier this spring, though employees have been conducting business.

