As a board member for York County Community Action, I am especially grateful for the hard work Sen. Susan Collins has done to make the Paycheck Protection Program a reality.

York County Community Action was an early recipient of a forgivable loan through the federal program, and with these funds, we were able to keep all of our staff paid during this crisis.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with our work, York County Community Action provides services to support children and families, health care, home ownership and repair, economic opportunity and fuel assistance to 15,000 community members across 29 towns in York County.

As you can imagine, the demand for the services we provide has been heightened by the ongoing health and economic crisis facing our state and nation. By protecting our workforce, the Paycheck Protection Program ensured that there was no gap in services at a time when the communities we serve needed us the most.

At times like these, Sen. Collins truly shines. I’m proud to call her my senator.

Joan Nass

Acton

