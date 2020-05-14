At the age of 88, I am blessed to have had the best care one could receive from nursing professionals. Each has made a difference through compassion, comfort and support while helping me recover from some challenging and often life-threatening health issues. They have done so while also being sensitive and responsive to the concerns of my family without hesitation.

As we struggle to get through this global crisis, I not only want to acknowledge those who have been an integral part of my life but all of the nurses in Maine and across the country for their tireless efforts to keep us in good health. Their courage, personal sacrifice and care for all those in need is an act of humanity for the ages.

National Nurses Week (May 6 through 12) has given us the opportunity to recognize their vital role and, in doing so, to say “thank you.”

From my heart to each of yours, thank you.

Gerald E. Talbot

Portland

