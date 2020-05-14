SOUTH PORTLAND – Elizabeth “Betsy” Tibbetts of South Portland passed away on Mother’s Day to be with her Mom, Nikki, who she has missed daily for many years. Betsy was briefly at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after declining health. Betsy was born in Mexico Maine to Orren and Ina (Nikki) Tibbetts on December 17, 1948. Betsy had many memorable and incredible experiences in her life. Betsy always had a funny story to tell at a moments notice.She is survived by many special friends that brightened her life. She always looked forward to visits from her cousins from England and Canada, Andrew and Ann and Andrew. Betsy was predeceased by her brother, David.A special thanks to her many care givers especially from Cedars, Birchwood and Comfort Keepers that kept her safe and able to be independent and home as her wishes. We would also like to thank the South Portland Fire and Rescue for their many trips to help Betsy.In honor of Betsy’s wishes there will not be a service but in her words “Know I have lived, loved and laughed and been lucky! A special thank you for all who have helped me. Please do not feel bad or sad. Be Glad! You can even curse me for leaving you with this mess.”Please visit http://www.athutchins.com to view Betsy’s tribute page or to sign her online guestbook.In honor of Betsy, donations may be made in her name to the:South Portland Fire& Rescue,C/O Jessica DeBenedetto,20 Anthoine Street,South Portland, ME 04106or theGosnell MemorialHospice HouseC/O Hospice ofSouthern Maine180 US Rte #1Scarborough, ME 04074

