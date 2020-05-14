BIDDEFORD — Thermoformed Plastics of New England will be giving back again with the help of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. Sentry chose TPNE as a leader in the community for providing face shields to first responders and health care workers. As part of the recognition, Sentry will gift $2,500 to two charities of TPNE’s choice.

General Manager Paul Tyson said, “We appreciate the recognition and are pleased to announce our chosen nonprofits are Good Shepherd Food Bank and the Biddeford Food Pantry. TPNE will continue to give back to the community — that’s what it’s all about in times like this.”

Both Good Shepard Food Bank and the Biddeford Food Pantry were recently notified about the award.

Don Bisson, Biddeford Food Pantry director said, “We really need the money right now to purchase food. Since the coronavirus, we are up 22 to 25 percent in terms of need. We are thankful Thermoformed Plastics of New England understands about giving back to the community.”

“Good Shepherd Food Bank is very grateful for this contribution, which will help provide meals to Mainers who are struggling during these uncertain times,” said Erin Fogg, vice president of Development and Communications. “We know that so many of our neighbors were struggling to make ends meet before the COVID-19 crisis, and now even more Mainers are need help to put food on the table. We are working as hard as we can with our community partners to meet the increased need.”

TPNE has donated more than 12,500 face shields in the past month. TPNE’s products have been in such demand the company will be making an announcement in the coming days about a new product. TPNE general manager Paul Tyson said, “None of this could have been accomplished without our employees. They have stepped up to the plate over and over again. We have one mission, get our products to the frontlines and keep as many people as safe as possible.”

