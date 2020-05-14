The city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, which attracts thousands of revelers to the Eastern Promenade, has been canceled.
City Manager Jon Jennings decided to cancel the event – which last year featured fireworks and the Portland Symphony Orchestra – partly because of the state order against gatherings of more than 50 people, which is scheduled to still be in effect in July. The city’s inability to cover the expense of the event this year due to budget constraints was another reason, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said in an email.
The city’s free Fourth of July event usually attracts thousands to the grassy hill of the Eastern Promenade well before dark on July 4. People set up picnic spots, and buy food and souvenirs from vendors. Casco Bay fills with boats as people watch the fireworks from the water.
The Portland Symphony Orchestra has entertained the crowds before and during the fireworks most years since 2010.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Brunswick school officials taking a second look at graduation plans
-
Business
Survey: Oil, manufacturing had best luck with pandemic loans
-
Times Record
Bath man charged in case of stolen delivery van
-
Sports
Rays pitcher on proposed pay cut: ‘I’m not playing unless I get mine’
-
Times Record
Bath photographer highlights high school seniors mourning year cut short
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.