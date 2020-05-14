The city’s annual Fourth of July celebration, which attracts thousands of revelers to the Eastern Promenade, has been canceled.

City Manager Jon Jennings decided to cancel the event – which last year featured fireworks and the Portland Symphony Orchestra – partly because of the state order against gatherings of more than 50 people, which is scheduled to still be in effect in July. The city’s inability to cover the expense of the event this year due to budget constraints was another reason, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin said in an email.

The city’s free Fourth of July event usually attracts thousands to the grassy hill of the Eastern Promenade well before dark on July 4. People set up picnic spots, and buy food and souvenirs from vendors. Casco Bay fills with boats as people watch the fireworks from the water.

The Portland Symphony Orchestra has entertained the crowds before and during the fireworks most years since 2010.

