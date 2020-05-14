AUTO RACING It will be a summer in the South for NASCAR: The stock car series announced Thursday it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for June races – all of them without fans. NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races – including nine in the elite Cup Series – as it returns to the tracks after being shut down for more than two months by concerns about the coronavirus. The Cup Series is scheduled to resume this Sunday at Darlington Raceway and run four times in 11 days at the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. Then NASCAR will go to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on May 31. The track is roughly three hours’ driving distance for most of the Charlotte-area based teams. Some drivers could fly privately to the track via helicopter. NASCAR will then race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series on June 6 and the Cup Series on June 7. The track in Hampton, Georgia, is at least a four-hour drive and teams could need hotels. The Cup Series will race for a third time on a Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on June 10. Then all three national series will run together and require air travel with two full days at Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series will race June 13, then the Xfinity Series will run again on June 14 in a warm-up for the Cup Series. NASCAR will then go to to Talladega Superspeedway with the ARCA Series and the Xfinity Series racing June 20 and Cup on June 21. The teams can drive to the Alabama speedway, but many might use hotels. NASCAR postponed events at Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, the Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio and the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been moved to Homestead on June 14. FORMULA ONE: Carlos Sainz Jr. will drive for Ferrari next season, and Daniel Ricciardo will replace the Spaniard at McLaren. Sainz, 25, will join Ferrari on a two-year deal starting next year, the Italian team said in a statement, shortly after McLaren announced Ricciardo’s arrival from Renault. Sainz will replace Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion who is leaving Ferrari at the end of his contract.

OLYMPICS

MEN’S BASKETBALL: The final four spots in the 12-nation field for the Tokyo Olympics will be decided next summer, the sport’s global organizing body said.

It remains unclear, however, if those spots will be earned while an NBA season is happening or if NBA players will be able to take part.

FIBA has pushed back the dates for the four remaining qualifying tournaments to June 29 through July 4, 2021, meaning they would end 19 days before the rescheduled start of the delayed Tokyo Olympics. The host nations – Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia – are unchanged.

But if the 2020-21 NBA season starts later than usual, which is a distinct possibility because of the coronavirus pandemic, that might mean some players – such as Greece’s Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Serbia’s Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets – might be busy with playoff games. And under normal circumstances, NBA free agency would conflict with those dates as well.

There are eight men’s teams already in the Olympics: Japan, Nigeria, Argentina, Iran, France, World Cup champion Spain, Australia and the U.S., which has won the last three Olympic gold medals.

FINANCES: The IOC has set aside $800 million for loans and payments arising from the pandemic that forced the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be postponed.

It is still unclear how big the total postponement bill will be with Olympic organizers and public authorities in Japan facing extra costs estimated to run into billions of dollars.

A sum of $150 million will be available to make loans to sports governing bodies and more than 200 eligible national Olympic committees. They have cash flow issues while unable to organize events and were due to get payments this year for the Tokyo Games, which are now scheduled to open in July 2021.

A detailed breakdown of how the remaining $650 million could be allocated will be formulated in the months ahead, IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad said.

GOLF

PGA: The PGA Championship will return to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 2025, the PGA of America announced.

The exact dates of the tournament were not released.

Quail Hollow hosted the PGA Championship in 2017, when Justin Thomas defeated Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen and Patrick Reed by two shots to claim his first major championship.

HOCKEY

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Dominik Simon is out six to seven months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Simon, 25, had seven goals and 15 assists in 64 games this season.

