Greely senior Logan Bagshaw, a three time state champion with the Rangers boys’ basketball team, commits to playing at Southern Connecticut State University in a recent signing ceremony. Contributed photo.

Logan Bagshaw saw his hoops dreams come true during his transcendent high school career, winning three state titles and being recognized as one of the state’s premier players.

Now, a longtime wish is coming to fruition as Bagshaw recently committed to attend and play basketball at Southern Connecticut State University, a Division II school in New Haven, Connecticut.

Bagshaw said that he had interest from several schools and also had an offer from McNeese State, a Division I school in Louisiana, but the persistence of SCSU coach Scott Burrell, a former University of Connecticut star and one-time teammate of Michael Jordan with the 1998 Chicago Bulls, recently featured in the “Last Dance” documentary, convinced him to become an Owl.

“I’m very excited,” said Bagshaw, Greely’s all-time leading scorer, who won Class A state titles as a freshman, sophomore and junior and was a finalist for Mr. Maine Basketball as a senior. “Playing in college and getting a full scholarship was always my goal. The biggest thing for me is Coach Burrell reached out to me consistently. They had a lot of interest. I wanted the best fit for me. They want me to make an immediate impact and I was excited to hear that. It’s a very competitive program and the (Northeast-10) is one of the best conferences in the country.”

Bagshaw, a shooting guard who is never shy about shooting, plans to continue in that role in college and Burrell is excited to bring him aboard an Owls squad which went 16-11 last winter.

“Logan will be a huge piece of what we’re doing,” said Burrell, who has coached at SCSU for five years. “He’s a big, talented guard and he has the athletic ability to shoot off the dribble and score. He has a confidence that you want in a player. He’s smart and self-motivated. He wants to get better. I like that he’s talkative and asks a lot of questions.”

Greely boys’ varsity coach Travis Seaver believes that Bagshaw is ready to step right up to the college level and contribute.

“Logan will thrive with a bigger challenge,” Seaver said. “As he matures, the sky is the limit for him. As a knockdown shooter, I’d always put my money on him. He always rose to the occasion, no matter what. He’s always had the ability. He would have started on 99 percent of teams as a freshman, but we were really good. Then, he blossomed every year.”

Bagshaw, who has stayed in shape by working out and playing with his older brother, Jordan Bagshaw (Greely Class of 2017), who went on to play at the University of New England, said he’ll fondly remember his time in a Rangers’ uniform.

“I don’t know what I’d have done without my four years at Greely,” said Bagshaw, who also holds program records for the most 3-pointers in a career and in a game. “Winning three state championships was the greatest time in my life.”

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: