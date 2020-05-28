While they never got a chance to dominate in their senior seasons, Scarborough’s Bella Dickinson and South Portland’s Hunter Owen still earned recognition for their superb play on the diamond.

Last week, Owen, a left-handed ace pitcher who is headed to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, was named Maine’s 2020 Gatorade baseball Player of the Year and Thursday, Dickinson, an ace pitcher and top hitter who will play next year at the University of Southern New Hampshire in Manchester, was chosen as Maine’s 2020 Gatorade softball Player of the Year.

The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.

Owen is a repeat winner of the Gatorade Award. As a junior, he went 5-0 with a 0.17 earned run average and 73 strikeouts, leading the Red Riots to the regional final, where they lost to eventual state champion Scarborough. Owen finishes his high school career with a record of 13-3.

Owen, who was also a difference-maker on a South Portland boys’ basketball team which got to the regional final in February, has a 3.90 grade point average and is a devoted member of his church community, He has volunteered locally on behalf of youth baseball programs.

“Hunter is just a bulldog,” said South Portland coach Mike Owens. “He’s obviously blessed with talent, but he shines in

the biggest moments. He never panics when his back is against the wall and he wants the ball at all times.”

Dickinson is simply a winner. In high school, she’s been a member of state finalist volleyball and basketball teams, but in the spring, she’s been literally unbeatable. In her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, Dickinson played pivotal roles on Scarborough teams which went 20-0 and won the Class A state title each year.

As a pitcher, Dickinson won all 25 of her decisions in high school, posting an ERA of 1.04. She’s been prolific with the bat, hitting .476 with a dozen home runs and 80 runs batted in. As a junior, Dickinson went 14-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 143 strikeouts and hit .471 with six home runs and 26 RBI.

Dickinson has also volunteered locally on behalf of Ruth’s Reusable Resources as well as youth sports programs and has maintained an ‘A’ average in the classroom.

“I would put Bella Dickinson at the top of my list as the most talented softball player I’ve ever coached,” said Scarborough coach Tom Griffin. “She has great work ethic, character and intelligence and she’s a fierce competitor, but always in control of her emotions.”

