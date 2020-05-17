“Deep in the cold North woods lived a young Sasquatch. He was bigger than you and smaller than me, and hairier than both of us.” Thus opens “Squatchicorns,” by part-time Maine resident Ellen Potter, the latest in her series about Hugo, a Sasquatch, and his young human friend Boone. In this adventure, Boone commands Hugo to solve the mystery of why his new friends the Squatchicorns (Sasquatches with a unicorn-like horn) have become so convinced their cave is haunted that they have been forced to flee. “Big Foot and Little Foot” is a gentle and humorous fantasy series about friendship and embracing differences that will generally keep young readers (6-9) engaged. This one, however, feels less satisfying than the earlier books.

Local review “The Squatchicorns (Big Foot and Little Foot #3)” by Ellen Potter, with illustrations by Felicita Sala. 146 pages, Amulet Books. $12.99

Amy MacDonald is a children’s author and freelance writer. She lives in Falmouth and can be contacted at [email protected]

