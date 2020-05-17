It’s a virus. County, state and national boundaries don’t affect it. Emotions, fear, frustration, anger mean nothing. It has one implacable purpose: to enter human beings and feed until its host is dead and then find another host.

For now, the only response is medieval: Get as far away from it as possible until a way is found to isolate its victims and until a way is found to kill it.

Only expert knowledge will suffice, backed by the proper authorities. Uninformed opinions have no value. Pretending it isn’t as bad as it seems is not merely stupid, it is dicing with death.

John Cooper
Old Orchard Beach

