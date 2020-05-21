Portland firefighters responded to the Maine Jewish Museum on Thursday afternoon, and the fire appeared to have been extinguished quickly.
By 2:10 p.m., firefighters were mopping up at the scene and rolling up hoses.
Their attention was focused on the first floor, where they opened windows to provide ventilation.
It’s unclear if there was damage inside. The building, located at 267 Congress St., also houses the Etz Chaim Synagogue.
This story will be updated.
