A 1998 Ford Econoline van went into the water early Friday evening as its driver tried to drive it down a boat ramp in Casco. Photo courtesy of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

A 59-year-old disabled man was uninjured when his van rolled into the water off a boat ramp in Casco early Friday evening.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Millet of Naples was backing his boat into the water at a boat ramp off the State Park Access Road at 5:19 p.m. when he lost the strength in his arms to apply the brakes.

Millet’s 1998 Ford Econoline van rolled into the water and came to rest with just the front of the roof sticking out of the water. Millet’s family helped him from the van.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies and Casco Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
motor vehicle accidents
Related Stories
Latest Articles