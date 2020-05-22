Portland police are investigating a shooting early Friday at the Riverton Park housing complex.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots just before 1 a.m. at Riverton Park found multiple bullet holes in a car that had been trying to leave the complex, police said.

The car was being driven by a 26-year-old Lewiston man. His passenger, a 22-year-old man, lives in Riverton Park. Neither was injured, according to police.

Both men were released without charges and their name have not been released by police. The vehicle was seized and will be searched for evidence of a crime, police said.

Riverton Park is a densely populated housing complex on the 1900 block of Forest Avenue.

“We are fortunate that an innocent victim was not struck by one of these bullets,” Lt. Robert Martin said in a statement. “There were potentially hundreds of residents including children that were sleeping in their homes when this happened.”

Any with information related to the incident is asked to call 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: