RUMFORD — Police have identified the woman struck and killed on her bicycle on U.S. Route 2 on Thursday as Dorothy McKellick, 68, of Rumford.

Police Chief Tony Milligan said in a statement Friday that McKellick died at the scene after being struck by a car driven by Alger M. Aleck, 37, of Mexico. Both were headed east toward the center of town.

Aleck, who remained at the crash site, was arrested and taken to the Oxford County Jail in Paris where he was held on $15,000 cash bail.

He made an initial appearance Friday on charges of manslaughter and operating under the influence of drugs resulting in death, both felonies under state law. He did not enter a plea during the videoconference between the jail and the Rumford courthouse, according to Milligan.

A case involving felony charges must be presented to a grand jury before a defendant can enter a plea.

During the videoconference, Aleck was arraigned on charges of operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child from a Feb. 1 accident in Peru, the police chief said. In that crash, he was accused of crashing into a utility pole, injuring his child and himself and demolishing the vehicle. It was investigated by the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, according to Milligan.

Aleck pleaded not guilty Friday to all three charges, the chief said.

Milligan urged the judge for high bail in the fatal Rumford crash, citing Aleck as a public safety threat.

The judge agreed, setting it at $100,000 cash with conditions that he not use or possess alcohol and illegal drugs or their derivatives and be subject to random searches and tests at anytime at the request of any police officer.

After the arraignment, Aleck was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, a jail corrections officer said Friday.

Aleck’s next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26 at the Rumford courthouse.

On the charges from the Feb. 1 crash, the judge set bail at $1,000 for all three with the same conditions.

Milligan said specifics of the Rumford crash are not being released at this time because the investigation in continuing.

