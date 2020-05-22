The Muppets are coming back.
The popular puppet characters from the television show of the 1970s will get another shot at reaching a new audience this summer.
On Wednesday, The Muppets Studio announced its first original series for Disney+ will be called “Muppets Now.”
Launching July 31, the series promises an overflowing of “spontaneous lunacy, surprising guest stars and more frogs, pigs, bears (and whatevers) than legally allowed,” and will kick off with the six-episode first season following Scooter navigating “whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him” while he tries to launch their first streaming show.
In 2016, the adult-themed, prime-time ABC mockumentary-styled series revolving around Jim Henson’s iconic characters was canceled in 2016 after airing 16 episodes during its first season.
Dating back to the 1950s – when characters originally created by Jim and Jane Henson – appeared on television shows like “Sam and Friends” and “Sesame Street,” Kermit The Frog and his marionette-inspired puppet pals became the stars of their own series in 1976, “The Muppet Show.”
The variety show went on to win four Primetime Emmy Awards and become a worldwide pop culture phenomenon spinning off into a franchised including merchandise, music recordings, national tours, animated series (“Muppet Babies”) and a string of star-studded live action movies.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
College baseball coaches propose later start to season
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Flacco gets 1-year deal from Jets
-
Times Record
Great State of Maine Air Show canceled due to pandemic
-
Nation & World
Denver mail hub stays open despite coronavirus closure order
-
Local & State
The Virus Diaries: ‘Despite all the unknowns … life keeps happening’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.