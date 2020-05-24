This week’s poem, by Janie Gendron, we share in advance of Memorial Day, in homage to our veterans. In “On Tour,” Gendron plays with the meanings of her title words as she recounts a story told to her by a soldier. I love this poem’s full-hearted voice and details, its line breaks that let us linger in multiple meanings, and how beautifully it opens up a space for the complexities of service, trauma and loss.
Gendron is a clinical social worker at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, working with all branches of military. In her practice, she says, “I listen to amazing stories every day and am constantly awed and heartened by the resilience of people I work with. I write poems as I think about their stories.”
On Tour
By Janie Gendron
– For Jake
Because you are soldiers,
because you need to see
what you are fighting for, they take you
to Auschwitz, to tour, they take you
to the last gas chamber, alone,
and shut the door.
So many voices calling, whimpering, bargaining,
praying to a lost god,
and there you are, listening.
You lie down on the ground,
put down your arms, weep,
put down your soul,
and when the door opens, at last,
when the tour is over,
you march back to the light—
blinding, stark—
and you wonder if salvation
is as easy as hospitality, as easy
as opening the door
and letting others through.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. DEEP WATER: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “On Tour” copyright 2019 by Janie Gendron, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food
Homefront: A chicken recipe for weathering tough times
-
Restaurant reviews
Dine In Maine: What does a prestigious award nomination mean when your doors are closed?
-
Green Plate Special
Green Plate Special: Local food has filled gaps in supply chains disrupted by the pandemic
-
Books
Flash Fiction Contest
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: The example of Roosevelt and Willkie points the way for American renewal
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.