MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – On Saturday, May 23, 2020, Christopher Duval passed away peacefully at the age of 67. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Constance McCabe; as well as his parents, Irma and Harry Duval; his brothers, Matthew and Mark, his sister Susan; and his nephews and niece, Michael, Gregory, and Sarah. Chris was born in 1953 in New Hampshire, and spent most of his life in New England. Chris met Connie in Portland in 1987. In 1988 they opened their advertising agency, McCabe and Duval, which they ran until they retired in 2019. Chris and Connie recently moved from their home in Harpswell to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Chris had a zest for life and dynamic energy that led to many friendships. There will be very few people that don’t have at least one funny or interesting story to tell about Chris! Chris was rightly proud of the success of McCabe and Duval, and thoroughly enjoyed working with the agency’s staff, clients, and partners through the years. However, his most far-reaching achievement was leading a grassroots effort, in 2003-2004, to defeat fuel giant ConocoPhillips. He joined with Harpswell neighbors and fishermen to block the building of an LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant that would have had a disastrous impact on the coastal environment and fishing/lobstering industry of Harpswell.Chris had a passion for the outdoors. He loved hiking and camping, and there was no ski trail too steep or too icy for him to run. Maine summers would find Chris out boating with Connie, enjoying the waters, islands, and peninsulas of Casco Bay.The world is a smaller place without Chris. He will be very much missed by his family and friends, and by Daisy the golden retriever and Blu, the Australian cattle dog who thinks the sun rises and sets on Chris. Chris, may you find double black diamond trails, a following sea, and glorious mountain peaks on the other side. You are loved.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous