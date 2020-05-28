Gorham police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver of a full-sized pickup truck that damaged the granite sign that marks the entrance to Shaw Park.
Police are looking for a blue or gray truck that fled the scene after ramming the large, granite sign Thursday around 10:40 a.m., Deputy Chief Michael Nault said in a news release. The truck likely sustained some type of rear-end damage, Nault said. Police are characterizing the incident as an act of aggravated criminal mischief.
Shaw Park, which is located on Partridge Lane off Route 237, opened in the summer of 2006 and is used for walking, horseback riding, mountain biking and cross-country skiing.
Anyone with information regarding the vandalism or the truck’s operator is asked to contact Gorham Officer Dean Hannon at 207-222-1680.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Gorham police say pickup truck knocked down granite sign at Shaw Park
-
Feature Obituary
Featured obituary: Michael Frenette, 60, skilled mechanic who took pride in his work
-
Sports
MLB chooses odd target with pay-cut proposal – its best players
-
Sports
Baffert horse knocked out of contention for Triple Crown because of injury
-
Local & State
Acadia National Park Loop Road and several coastal state parks will reopen Monday
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.