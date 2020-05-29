Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon.  6/1  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  6/2  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  6/4  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon.  6/1  4 p.m.  Communication Committee

Mon.  6/1  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Mon.  6/1  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  6/2  4 p.m.  Finance Committee

Tues.  6/2  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee

Wed.  6/3  7 p.m.  Town Council

Fri.  6/5  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon.  6/1  6:30 p.m.  Clean Air Advisory Committee

Mon.  6/1  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Mon.  6/1  6:30 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee

Tues.  6/2  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  6/3  7:30 a.m.  Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

filed under:
cape elizabeth maine, Forecaster Community, scarborough maine, south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles