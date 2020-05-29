Cape Elizabeth

Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.

Mon. 6/1 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 6/2 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 6/4 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.

Mon. 6/1 4 p.m. Communication Committee

Mon. 6/1 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Mon. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Tues. 6/2 4 p.m. Finance Committee

Tues. 6/2 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee

Wed. 6/3 7 p.m. Town Council

Fri. 6/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

South Portland

Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.

Mon. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Clean Air Advisory Committee

Mon. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Mon. 6/1 6:30 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee

Tues. 6/2 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 6/3 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation Committee

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: