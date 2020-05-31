PORTLAND — The 2019-2020 school year wrapped up early for most Portland Public Schools students.

The year was suppose to end June 12, but ended May 29 for most students. Between now and June 12, instruction will be focused on students who need additional support to close out the school year.

“Schools will transition to provide differentiated instruction and directed support, based on students’ standing in relation to grade level standards,” Superintendent Xavier Botana wrote in a letter to parents and community members. “Students who have not yet met standards will receive direct support around their existing gaps in learning in an effort to bring them closer to meeting standards.”

Botana said each school will have specific day for students to come in to get any items they may have left behind when schools were closed in March, as well as to drop off borrowed technology devices.

