As the next step in a phased reopening plan, Patten Free Library in Bath will offer curbside pickup, beginning Monday, June 8.

Curbside hours will be Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cardholders may request items from the collection through minerva.maine.edu/, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 443-5141 ext. 11. Patrons will be notified by email or phone when their items are ready, and to schedule a pickup time.

There will be no direct contact with library staff. Items will be checked out inside the library. At the prearranged time, items will be left on a table outside the children’s entrance. Patrons are asked to practice social distancing when picking up materials by remaining in their vehicles until staff are safely back inside the building.

No more than 10 items can be borrowed at a time. Ordering materials from other libraries through interlibrary loan is not available at this time. Overdue fines are not being charged during the shutdown. Check https://www.patten.lib.me.us for more information.

Freeport Community Library

Freeport Community Library stated in a news release that, on June 8m it will resume lending services with curbside pickup.

Curbside service hours are: Mondays, Tuesdays Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays 2-6 p.m.; Fridays noon to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup is not for placing hold requests. Items should already be requested and patrons will be notified when items are ready for pickup. Visit freeportlibrary.com or call the library at 207-865-3307 for more information.

