An outdoor group will use $1 million in federal funds to conserve more than 16,000 acres near the Gulf of Maine.
Appalachian Mountain Club will receive the money from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, officials said.
The conservation work will protect more than 100 migratory bird species, said Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-2nd District.
The lands that will be preserved include undeveloped wetlands, saltwater coastlines, lake and pond areas and surrounding upland buffer areas, Pingree said.
The Appalachian Mountain Club expects to receive about $3 million in matching funds.
Pingree said the conservation work illustrates that the Gulf of Maine is “one of our state’s treasures.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Protesters with Black Lives Matter movement descend on Brunswick Police Department
-
Business
State decision to open adult-use marijuana market to non-residents sparks lawsuit
-
Business
Maine’s elver season wrapping up with decade-low prices
-
Times Record
Maine Maritime Museum opens for business in Bath
-
Business
Gilead says drug helped moderately ill coronavirus patients
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.