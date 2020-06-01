Protesters with the Black Lives Matter movement plead with Brunswick officers Sunday night to take a knee with them.

BRUNSWICK — Hundreds of people left a Black Lives Matter vigil held on the downtown Brunswick Mall Sunday night to march to the police station to protest police brutality.

The protest at the police station was peaceful but was tense at times as protesters demanded officers take a knee. The group stood on the lawn of the police station, chanting, “no justice, no peace.”

Then they kneeled and with fists in the air, shouted over and over, “I can’t breathe.”

The words refer to George Floyd, a black man killed a week ago as a Minneapolis police officer held him down with a knee to the back of Floyd’s neck. Video captured him telling police he couldn’t breathe.

As a result, protests have broken out in cities around the country. Sunday afternoon, more than 300 protesters marched the streets of Portland and demonstrated for hours outside the Portland police station demanding to meet with Chief Frank Clark to discuss their concerns about racial bias after Floyd’s death, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Toby Holton of Brunswick was one of the protesters who marched to the Brunswick police station. A black man, he urged Brunswick officers to take a knee in solidarity with protesters to show that black lives matter.

“I’m asking you, from one man to another, just take a knee with me,” Holton said to Lt. Paul Hansen, who stepped forward instead and shook Holton’s hand and embraced him.

Other officers followed suit, though some protesters still expressed anger that police didn’t kneel. Brunswick Police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said police didn’t take a knee because that could send the wrong message. While taking a knee could mean police support the Black Lives Matter movement, it could also send the message that Brunswick officers are like the officer who kneeled on George Floyd.

“I can tell you absolutely black lives matter,” Waltz said on Monday. “Absolutely we want people of every race in Brunswick to feel comfortable and safe. Again, we’re happy to meet and participate in community events. We’ll do everything we can to make people feel safe in Brunswick.”

Holton said he recently was stopped by a Brunswick officer for driving through a blinking red light and said the officer was very respectful and did his job. However, he said the United States has sat and watched the pot boil until it all evaporated regarding issues of racism and social injustice.

“The fires you’re seeing in these different states and the riots that you’re seeing in these different states are not the typical angry black man that people like to portray,” he said. “It’s tiredness. It’s people who are fed up, it’s people who are just done.”

Brunswick Police Chief Richard Rizzo said in a statement Monday that members of the Brunswick Police Department agree with the protesters.

“The killing of George Floyd disgusts all of us and embarrassed our profession,” Rizzo said.

Sunny Andersen of Lisbon also joined the protest. As a white person, she said she benefits from white privilege. The system America was built on is inherently racist and needs work, she argued. The 13th amendment of the U.S. Constitution has a loophole that allows for slavery, she said.

“I know it goes deep,” Andersen said. “It’s not just the Brunswick Police Department, it’s not just the (Minneapolis) Police Department. It goes a lot further than that.”

She doesn’t know how much the protest Sunday in Brunswick did to dismantle that injustice, but it did offer an opportunity for healing, “and I think that’s so, so incredibly important.”

Rizzo thanked the protesters for keeping the protest peaceful Sunday night. He said he is willing to listen to suggestions for how the department can improve its relationship with the community and his happy to sit down with any group to discuss how to help community members feel safer. He can be reached at 721-4317 or by email at [email protected]

While Waltz said no one was arrested during the protest Sunday evening, a 21-year-old woman was arrested Sunday afternoon. Waltz said police got complaints the Bowdoin College student was complaining about police brutality and was accosting motorists with profanity and walking into traffic in the area of the Maine Street, Mill Street and Mason Street intersections. She was warned by police not to use profanity or walk into traffic but Waltz said police learned she was allegedly accosting people again and calling other people to vandalize The Great Impasta, a restaurant on lower Maine Street. Police arrested her on a warrant of arrest to diffuse the situation, Waltz said.

